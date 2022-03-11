Highway 97, Kingsfield Crash Claims One Life

A traffic crash Friday morning claimed the life of one person in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 97 and Kingsfield Road, a short distance away from Ransom Middle School.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 56-year old female was traveling south in Ford Escore, approaching Kingsfield Road. The 50-year old driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she attempted to cross the intersection.

The driver of the Ford Escore was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Santa Fe and an unidentified passenger were transported to Baptist Hospital

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour (below) and Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 (above), click to enlarge.