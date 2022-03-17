Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Shed Fire Not Far From McDavid Fire Station

March 17, 2022

Escambia County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a shed fire Wednesday night in McDavid.

The fire was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Century Boulevard, about a half mile north of the McDavid Fire Station.

The fire was knocked down in just moments. There were no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the fire. No damage was reported to a nearby home.

The McDavid, Century, Walnut Hill, and Molino stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched. Many of those units were canceled before arrival.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 