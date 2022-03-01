Firefighters Battle Brush Fire Threatening Cantonment Neighborhood

Firefighters battled a brush fire threatening a Cantonment neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The brush fire was burning on Madrid Road south of Muscogee Road in an area that backs up to a subdivision on Twin Pine Circle.

Firefighters prevented the fire from crossing into the subdivision, and no structure damage was reported. The fire was initially estimated at about 1.5 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.