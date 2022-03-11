FHSAA Releases New Football Districts, Here’s Where Each Local Team Will Play

The Florida High School Athletic Association has announced the new Metro, Suburban and Rural football classification and created nine state championships.

The new classifications will be in place for at least the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Another big change will come in playoff rankings. Football will move away from the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings that were implemented in 2019. The FHSAA Power Rankings, handled by MaxPreps, will instead decide playoffs.

The metro classification includes the eight Florida counties with the highest population — Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Duval, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Seminole.

The Tate Aggies are the only Escambia County team in the largest 4S class, joining Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze and Navarre in District 1. The 4S classification is for schools with 1,896-3,226 students.

Pine Forest, Escambia, Washington, Choctaw and Fort Walton Beach are District 1 in 3S, while West Florida, Pensacola High, Pensacola Catholic and Walton are District 1-2S.

In the Metro and Suburban classes, for 4A-2A there are four regions and 16 districts across the state with district play required. District champs will advance, along with the next four at-large in the region.

Northview, Jay, Baker, Bozeman, Chipley, Freeport, Graceville, Holmes County and Vernon make up Rural Region 1-1R. That is the same as last year, except Cottondale moves to Region 2.

In the Rural classification, there are four regions and no districts. The Rural classification does not have a required regular season district or region schedule. The top six in each district will advance to the playoffs.

Suburban District 1-4S

Tate, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Navarre

Suburban District 1-3S

Pine Forest, Escambia, Washington, Choctaw, Fort Walton Beach

Suburban District 1-2S

West Florida, Pensacola High, Pensacola Catholic, Walton

Rural Region 1-1R

Northview, Jay, Baker, Bozeman, Chipley, Freeport, Graceville, Holmes County, Vernon

