FDLE Charges Two Bank Employees With Fraud, Identity Theft

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested two bank employees in Escambia County for fraud and identity theft.

Tiwuan Williams, 26, and Stephon Pugh-Davis, 27, for scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The investigation began in June 2021 when a local financial institution reported suspected internal fraud being committed by employees Williams and Pugh-Davis.

Agents discovered that Williams recruited other employees, including Pugh-Davis, to provide him with customer account details in order to facilitate fraudulent transfers into money mule accounts. A money mule is someone who transfers or moves illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else.

The investigation showed that Williams attempted to facilitate the transfer of more than $165,000 through more than 30 victim accounts, while Pugh-Davis assisted with more than 20 of the fraudulent transfers, according to FDLE.

Williams was arrested on March 4, while Pugh-Davis was arrested Monday morning. Each was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $300,000 bond

FDLE did not identify the financial institution involved.