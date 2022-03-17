Escambia Property Tax Reminder Bills Are In The Mail

Property tax reminder bills began to arrive in mailboxes across Escambia County on Wednesday, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

If you have not yet paid your 2021 taxes, you can avoid interest and penalties by paying before April 1.

“If you have already paid your property taxes but received a reminder notice, it is possible that your payment was received after we began the process of creating the bills,” according to Lunsford.

To check the status of your payment, or pay online, visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com.