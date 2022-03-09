Escambia County Opens New Monoclonal Antibody Site Today

Escambia County opens a new monoclonal antibody site Wednesday.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. util 5 p.m. at the Marie K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center, located at 6405 Wagner Road.

The monoclonal antibody site will also offer COVID-19 testing. Currently, there is no time frame for how long the site will remain open.

This marks the return of monoclonal antibody testing locally since the Bayview Community Center testing location closed last November.