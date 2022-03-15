Cantonment Man Charged With Sex Crimes Involving 14-Year Old Girl

A Cantonment man is charged with sex crimes involving a 14-year old girl.

Jonathan Rogan Scott, 21, was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, transmitting material harmful to a minor, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was 20 at the time of the alleged incidents.

The 14-year old victim stated that Scott had been living with a friend of hers in a local apartment, and the events took place between March and July of 2021, according to an arrest report.

The victim told deputies that Scott had “made out” with her at the apartment in March 2021, and that Scott “made out” with her again in May 2021 during a trip to Century. She also said, the report states, that the sexual battery took place at the apartment in late July 2021 when she was making out with Scott and he refused to stop.

Scott also allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to the victim and requested nude pictures of her, according to investigators.

Scott remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $250,000.