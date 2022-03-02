Bratt Elementary Literacy Night Promotes Reading Fun

Bratt Elementary School held a Family Literacy Night Tuesday evening.

Principal Amy McCrory welcomed families into the cafeteria where they were served a light dinner. A presentation of Dr. Seuss’, The Cat in the Hat, was given by Elisabeth Ward, Mandi Carter, and Pam Trice.

Families were then directed to the multi-purpose room where every student received a free book and game from their teacher. Parents received a copy of their child’s most recent test data.

Students and families also had the chance for fun pictures in a photo booth.

The event was organized by Shonna Gilmore, Bratt Elementary School media specialist.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.