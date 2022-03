Tate Beats Noble, Oklahoma, In Aggie Classic Play

In the Tate Aggie Classic Wednesday, the Tate High School Aggies defeated Noble, Oklahoma, 8-6.

Earlier at Tate High, Noble defeated Second Baptist of Houston, Texas, 13-5.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.