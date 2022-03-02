Startup Hopes To Provide Non-Emergency Medical Transportation In North Escambia

A startup business plans to offer non-emergency medical and other transportation services in portions of the North Escambia area.

Metro Rapid Transport plans to operate 18 hours a day, six days a week, according to their business plan and be based in the “northern Pensacola area”.

According to state, Metro Rapid Transportation, LLC has a principal address is 10251 Highway 97 in Walnut Hill, a building (pictured page bottom) that’s been used in the past for the Davisville Country Store, other retail businesses and a restaurant.

This week, owner Trina James-Tanner approached the Century Town Council seeking a 1,000 square foot office space and a place to securely park vehicles at the town-owned Century Business Center on Pond Street. She told the council she had hoped to be in the space by early April.

No dollar amounts were discussed at the council meeting. The council voted to have their attorney create a lease at an agreeable rent. The council could consider the agreement as soon as their next meeting, which is set for April 5.

Proposed rates for the service are $2.50 “in town” or $5 round trip. For “out of town” trips, it will be $45 for the first 30 miles ($90 round tip) plus 20 cents per additional mile, according to the company’s undated business plan submitted to the town.

Metro Transit estimates nearly $4.2 million is needed to establish and maintain the service for three years. The plan states they have been able to generate about $8,000 in home equity from the owner, they are applying for state funding, and they are working to establish a line of credit at Navy Federal Credit Union.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.