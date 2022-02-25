Tri-City Children’s Choir Rehearsals Begin Next Week; Still Time To Register Your Child

Rehearsals begin next week for the Tri-City Children’s Choir (TCCC), a regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, and there’s still time to register.

TCCC will welcome young singers in grades 2-6 who reside in the Century, Flomaton, Jay and surrounding area.

The choir will be under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher.

Singers will meet weekly on Thursdays, with the spring session March 3-May 12 from 4:30 until 5:15 p.m. at Century First United Methodist Church, 530 Church Street. TCCC is a tuition-based program and costs $5-$15 per week. Families may choose the weekly amount that works best for their household finances, and scholarships are also available.

For more information on joining the choir, or make a contribution, visit www.tricitychoir.org.

Driver taught music in the Escambia County School District for over 15 years, served as the choral director at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino for nine years, and teaches in her own studio.