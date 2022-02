Tate Aggie Classic Baseball Tournament Set For March

Organizers have announced the Tate High Aggie Classic baseball tournament will be back this spring.

The annual tournament draws teams form around the country and takes place at several locations across the area. This year’s Aggie Classic will be March 14-17.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies won the 2019 Aggies Classic with a 5-3 victory over Choctaw, Oklahoma. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.