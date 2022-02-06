State Law Enforcement Charges Two In Escambia Retail Theft Ring

Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) targeted organized retail theft rings in Escambia County as part of “Operation Secret Shopper,” leading to the arrests of two people.

OALE collaborated with a national retailer to identify several members of theft rings known to conceal Romex electrical wire rolls in shopping carts and pass all points of sale without paying for the items. The thieves are known to sell stolen wire directly to the public or to area metal recyclers.

Law enforcement investigators used direct surveillance techniques to observe Scott Hollingsworth and two other suspects steal wire rolls and lighting valued at $2,461.42 from a local retail store. Following day, OALE law enforcement investigators observed Patrick Callahan steal wire rolls and a rug valued at $1,006.56 from a local retail store.

Scott Mariane Hollingsworth, 39, was charged with felony grand theft, using or possessing the identification of another person, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Warrants are also being sought for Hollingsworth’s accomplices.

Patrick Michael Callahan, 62, was charged with felony grand theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning.

Romex wire is electrical cable used to wire circuits for wall outlets, lights and more.