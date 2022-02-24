Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen Near Beulah Today
February 24, 2022
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered adult male last seen Thursday near Beulah.
James Monroe Hadley, 47, was last seen in the area of Nine Mile Road and I-10 wearing dark khaki shorts and a white t-shirt.
He is described as being 6-foot, 2-inche tall, 230 pounds with short blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.
