Man Wanted On Fentanyl And Firearms Charges

February 26, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man on fentanyl and firearms charges.

On February 23, the ECSO Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at the Pampered Paws Resort in the 4900 block of Mobile Highway. Once inside the pet business, ECSO investigators located a felony amount of fentanyl and five firearms. Investigators determined two of the five guns were stolen.

Cameron Eric Paulchek is wanted for trafficking fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also wanted for an outstanding battery warrant.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

The ECSO has not detailed the connection between Paulchek and the business.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 