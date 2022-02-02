Here’s The Latest Schedule For CSX Crossing Closures; Quintette Is Next Week

We have more information today about CSX railroad crossing closures in North Escambia this week and into next week.

The schedule below may change due to weather and other unforeseen delays. NorthEscambia.com will publish any updates that are provided.

As of now, it looks like Quintette Road will be scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Here is the complete schedule:

Closed as of Tuesday

North Barth Road — scheduled to open Wednesday

Brickyard Road (first crossing) — awaiting asphalt

Bamer Holley Lane — awaiting asphalt

Closed Wednesday

Brickyard Road (second crossing)

Barth Road

Closing Wednesday or Thursday

Daffin Road

Fairground Road

Closing possibly Thursday, if not Monday

North Chipper Road

Monday or Tuesday (tentative)

Quintette Road

Wednesday or Thursday (tentative)

McKenzie Road

Williams Ditch Road

Cottage Hill Road

There are also a small number of private roads that cross the tracks in the area. These residents will be notified when their road will be closed by a person knocking on their door or leaving a door hanger.