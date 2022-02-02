Here’s The Latest Schedule For CSX Crossing Closures; Quintette Is Next Week
February 2, 2022
We have more information today about CSX railroad crossing closures in North Escambia this week and into next week.
The schedule below may change due to weather and other unforeseen delays. NorthEscambia.com will publish any updates that are provided.
As of now, it looks like Quintette Road will be scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
Here is the complete schedule:
Closed as of Tuesday
- North Barth Road — scheduled to open Wednesday
- Brickyard Road (first crossing) — awaiting asphalt
- Bamer Holley Lane — awaiting asphalt
Closed Wednesday
- Brickyard Road (second crossing)
- Barth Road
Closing Wednesday or Thursday
- Daffin Road
- Fairground Road
Closing possibly Thursday, if not Monday
- North Chipper Road
Monday or Tuesday (tentative)
- Quintette Road
Wednesday or Thursday (tentative)
- McKenzie Road
- Williams Ditch Road
- Cottage Hill Road
There are also a small number of private roads that cross the tracks in the area. These residents will be notified when their road will be closed by a person knocking on their door or leaving a door hanger.
