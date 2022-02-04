FedEx Driver Charged With Carrying A Concealed Weapon

February 4, 2022

A delivery driver from Century has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in the area of Mobile Highway and Lynch Street about 3 a.m. Monday when he observed a Budget box truck leave the Relax Inn with no headlights. The deputy followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop on Citrus Street.

Gaten Tyree Scott, 22, told the deputy that he was in the area looking for his aunt, and he said the rental truck was provided by his job with FedEx, according to an arrest report. Scott advised the deputy that he had a firearm in his pocket and that he had a concealed carry permit.

A records check indicated Scott has never had a concealed carry permit and that the firearm was not stolen. Scott then told the deputy that he had sent in his paperwork about a month ago but had not received his license yet.

Scott called a coworker to retrieve the vehicle, the report states.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 