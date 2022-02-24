Escambia Man Gets 35 Years On Trafficking, Other Drug Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison on trafficking and other drug charges.

Charles Earl Johnson, Jr. was convicted of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance (more than 20 grams of cannabis), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on Johnson’s vehicle, and a subsequent search found a large quantity of cash, narcotics, and three firearms.

Johnson had previous convictions for cocaine trafficking among other felony charges.