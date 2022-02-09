Cantonment Man Charged With Sexual Battery Of Young Girls, Producing Child Porn Of Them

A Cantonment man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually molesting two young girls, producing child phonography of them and show them other adult and child pornography.

Steven Marie Spurlock, age 64 of Frank Ard Road, was charged with capital sexual battery, use of a child in a sexual performance, four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two sisters told investigators that Spurlock had frequently touched them in an inappropriate sexual manner over the last six months, primarily when they are in his hot tub, according to the arrest report.

On girl stated Spurlock frequently shows her child pornography as well as adult phonographic material, and he had exposed himself, the report continues. The victim stated Spurlock told her “you know I have guns and if you tell anyone about this I will seriously hurt you and your sister,” the report states.

The other sister told investigators about being touched frequently in an inappropriate manner over the past six months, and that Spurlock takes photos of them while they are changing clothes.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Spurlock agreed to allow a deputy to search a tablet that both girls stated was used to show them pornography and photos of them while naked. He provided the tablet and provided the passcode. But when the deputy advised he would take the tablet to a forensic analyst to potentially recover deleted items, Spurlock requested that a search warrant be obtained, the ECSO said. The tablet was seized as a search warrant was obtained.

There were 10 images of child sexual abuse material and 10 other child pornography images recovered from the device, per the arrest report, and the images included the victims allegedly abused by Spurlock.

One child, investigators said, was under the age of seven.

“Furthermore, post-Miranda statements from Steven Spurlock indicated he possessed a sexual interest in children,” the arrest report states.

The relationship between Spurlock and the victims was redacted from the arrest report, but it indicates the children would stay at his home as their caretaker worked overnight.