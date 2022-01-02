It’s Turning Much Colder. Here’s The Latest Freezing Forecast.

Freezing temperatures are exped Sunday and Monday nights as far south as about 10 Mile Road. Regardless of location in Escambia County, it’s turning much colder tonight as winter weather returns. With windows tonight and Monday, it will be blustery and much colder.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.