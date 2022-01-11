Master Deputy Wayne Gulsby Retires After 37 Years At The ECSO

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Wayne Gulsby and K-9 Enzo have retired.

Gulsby has worked at the ECSO for the past 37 years, and K-9 Enzo was by his side for the last five years.

Gulsby and Enso celebrated their last day at the ECSO with friends, family and coworkers during a retirement party on Friday.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos courtesy ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.