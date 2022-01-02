Louis Street In Cantonment Expected To Be Closed Two More Weeks

Louis Street in Cantonment is expected to remain closed for another couple of weeks.

Louis Street (Highway 297A) was closed in the area of Washington Street and Lincoln Street on November 15. Instead of reopening by mid-December as first announced, Escambia County says the road will be closed until January 16, 2022.

Work was delayed due to utility issues during installation of the storm and water lines. Construction work includes installation of a stormwater pipe, other drainage structures and widening along the west southbound travel lane on Louis Street

Local traffic is being detoured in the surrounding neighborhood. All other through traffic should continue to use County Road 97 between Muscogee Road and Kingsfield Road.

Pictured: Recent construction work on Louis Street on the north side of the Washington Street intersection. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.