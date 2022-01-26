Escambia County ‘Blue Moon’ Triple Murder To Be Featured On National TV Program

The Escambia County’s “blue moon” triple murder case will be featured on a national television show Friday night.

The investigation will be featured on Oxygen’s new true crime series “Family Massacre”. According to the network, the episode features commentary from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office homicide detective Matt Infinger, as he recalls the details of the gruesome homicide of the Smith family, who were brutally beaten, stabbed and covered in blankets inside her home.

Donald Hartung was convicted on three counts of first degree premeditated murder of his mother, 77-year old V Voncile Smith and two half-brothers, 47-year old John Smith, and 49-year old Richard Smith. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

Prosecutors said Hartung was intentionally left out of his mother’s will with everything set to go to John and Richard Smith. The state said the inheritance was Hartung’s motivation, and the only way he would collect any cash would be to kill all three.

All three bodies were found on July 31, 2015, in their home on Deerfield Drive. The case was originally dubbed the “blue moon” murders after then-sheriff David Morgan said the killing occurred on the night of the blue moon and may been related to witchcraft.

“Family Massacre” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Oxygen. For a preview, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.