Cat Country 98.7, Morning Show Nominated For Top ACM Awards

Cat Country 98.7 has been nominated by the Academy of Country Music Small Market Station of the Year.

It’s the 11th nomination in the last 16 years for the locally owned country radio station; the station won the national honor in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2020.

Local personality Brent Lane and The Cat Pack Morning show gas also been nominated for ACM Small Market Radio Personality of the Year. Lane previously received the honor in 2009. Brent & Mel and The Cat Pak Morning Show are “Live & Local” from 5-10 a.m. weekdays.

““I’m so proud of this team and what they do for Pensacola. They are passionate about our community and about country music. This is a great honor to be considered amongst some incredible stations in the nation!,” said Dave Hoxeng, owner of CatCounty 98.7 and NewsRadio 92.3.

The 57th annual ACM Awards Show is set for Monday, March 7 in Las Vegas and will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.