Cat Country 98.7, Morning Show Nominated For Top ACM Awards

January 25, 2022

Cat Country 98.7 has been nominated by the Academy of Country Music Small Market Station of the Year.

It’s the 11th nomination in the last 16 years for the locally owned country radio station; the station won the national honor in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2020.

Local personality Brent Lane and The Cat Pack Morning show gas also been nominated for ACM Small Market Radio Personality of the Year. Lane previously received the honor in 2009. Brent & Mel and The Cat Pak Morning Show are “Live & Local” from 5-10 a.m. weekdays.

““I’m so proud of this team and what they do for Pensacola. They are passionate about our community and about country music. This is a great honor to be considered amongst some incredible stations in the nation!,” said Dave Hoxeng, owner of CatCounty 98.7 and NewsRadio 92.3.

The 57th annual ACM Awards Show is set for Monday, March 7 in Las Vegas and will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 