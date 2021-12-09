Warmer Days And Scattered Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.