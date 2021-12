Portion Of Bridlewood Road In Beulah To Close Sunday

A portion of Bridlewood Road in Beulah will be closed beginning Sunday.

Bridlewood Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. December 7 between Fort Deposit Road and Bridlewood Lane (map below) for utility work.

Traffic will be detoured along Frank Reeder Road, Rebel Road and Suwanee Road. The roadway is expected to reopen by Thursday, December 11.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.