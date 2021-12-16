International Paper Emergency Alert System Unintentionally Activated Late Wednesday Night

December 16, 2021

An emergency alert system at International Paper was unintentionally activated in test mode just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, causing concern among many Cantonment area residents.

A spokesperson for International Paper said it was not immediately clear why the test was done that late, but there was no emergency.  The system is normally tested at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and as needed for employee training, but not late at night.

Additional tests for employee evacuation drills are planned for Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In September, IP began using a new, louder alert system that has both a warning siren and voice capability.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 