Gulf Power Customers To See Nearly $7 Monthly Increase In January For Fuel Costs

Gulf Power customers will see an increase of nearly $7 per month on their bills in January due to the increasing cost of natural gas.

“Rising fuel prices are affecting electricity generation costs. Since projecting its annual fuel costs, FPL has seen more than a 10 percent cost increase,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “The PSC’s cost recovery rule ensures that utility fuel costs are timely monitored, so the PSC can better protect ratepayers now from even further volatility in fuel charges.”

Tuesday, the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increase for Florida Power & Light Company, which owns Gulf Power.

Effective in the first billing cycle of January 2022, Gulf Power’s residential customer using a typical 1,000 kWh will increase $6.83 a month, from $148.78 to $155.61. For other FPL customers, that benchmark 1,000 kWh bill will increase $6.82 a month, from $113.85 to $120.67

Mid-course corrections—or adjustments—are used when a utility’s costs increase or decrease significantly within a calendar year. Under Commission rules, a utility must notify the PSC when it expects an under- or over-recovery greater than 10 percent.

Pictured: A sign on 10 Mile Road at Pate Street for the Gulf Clean Energy Center, formerly known as Gulf Power’s Plant Crist. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.