Escambia Schools Hiring More Armed Campus Security Officers

December 8, 2021

The Escambia County School District will be hiring more campus security officers for elementary schools in 2022.

Armed campus security officers are trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to protect students in local schools.

There are multiple steps in the application process.

The position is currently posted and will remain open until January 7, 2022. The district intends to recruit approximately 20 qualified individuals to participate in the training class, which begins in February 2022.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will conduct thorough background screenings, psychological evaluations, and polygraph tests for interested candidates. Successful candidates will be required to complete over 150 hours of paid training.

Selected candidates begin with a current starting salary of $31,397 for 10 month employment. Once the training process has been completed, candidates are eligible for a variety of benefits.

The campus security officer job description and list of applicant qualifications have been posted on the ECSD website

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 