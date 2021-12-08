Escambia Schools Hiring More Armed Campus Security Officers

The Escambia County School District will be hiring more campus security officers for elementary schools in 2022.

Armed campus security officers are trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to protect students in local schools.

There are multiple steps in the application process.

The position is currently posted and will remain open until January 7, 2022. The district intends to recruit approximately 20 qualified individuals to participate in the training class, which begins in February 2022.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will conduct thorough background screenings, psychological evaluations, and polygraph tests for interested candidates. Successful candidates will be required to complete over 150 hours of paid training.

Selected candidates begin with a current starting salary of $31,397 for 10 month employment. Once the training process has been completed, candidates are eligible for a variety of benefits.

The campus security officer job description and list of applicant qualifications have been posted on the ECSD website