Escambia Horticulture Technician Carol Lord Retires After Over 30 Years

December 22, 2021

Escambia County horticulture technician Carol Lord has retired after almost 32 years of public service.

If you’ve called or visited Escambia County at UF/IFAS Extension Services with a plant question in the last three decades, the odds are that Lord assisted you.

“Particularly in the springtime when everything starts growing, it was not unusual for her to spent nearly 8 hours straight answering calls or talking to office visitors. She is a wealth of knowledge of all things horticultural, and a whiz at identifying plants, diagnosing plant diseases, and making wise recommendations on soil and nutrient issues,” the Extension Service said in a social media post.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 