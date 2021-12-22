Escambia Horticulture Technician Carol Lord Retires After Over 30 Years

Escambia County horticulture technician Carol Lord has retired after almost 32 years of public service.

If you’ve called or visited Escambia County at UF/IFAS Extension Services with a plant question in the last three decades, the odds are that Lord assisted you.

“Particularly in the springtime when everything starts growing, it was not unusual for her to spent nearly 8 hours straight answering calls or talking to office visitors. She is a wealth of knowledge of all things horticultural, and a whiz at identifying plants, diagnosing plant diseases, and making wise recommendations on soil and nutrient issues,” the Extension Service said in a social media post.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.