Escambia County Completes Redistricting, New District Lines Now In Effect

Escambia County’s new district lines went into effect on Tuesday.

The biggest change across the county was a boundary shift moving Perdido Key into District 1.

In terms of land area, District 1 is second behind District 5. There were only minor adjustments to District 5, with all of the district now north of Nine Mile Road or I-10.

Per special act, the new district lines also apply to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) Board and the Escambia County School District Board. The school board will meet on December 14 to discuss the new district lines as they pertain to county schools.

Based on data collected from the 2020 census, total population for Escambia County is 321,905. The total voting age population (VAP) is 258,145. The new map allows for a population of 61,909 in District 1; 66,316 in District 2; 62,652 in District 3; 67,553 in District 4; and 63,475 in District 5.