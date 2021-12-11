Beulah Christmas Bash, Flomaton Christmas Bazaar Still A Go For Today

Despite a threat of rain today, bot the Beulah Bash Christmas Car and Craft Show and the Town of Flomaton Christmas Bazaar are set to go on as planned today.

Beulah Bash Christmas Car and Craft Show

The Beulah Bash Christmas Car and Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, hosted by the Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Beulah.

The event will feature over 50 craft vendors, free crafts for kids, inflatable fun, food trucks and, classic cars and photos with Santa.

Beulah Bash will take place regardless of rain; most everything is under a roof.

The Escambia County Equestrian Center is located at 7750 Mobile Highway. Admission is free.

1st Annual Town of Flomaton Christmas Bazaar

The 1st Annual Town of Flomaton Christmas Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Organizers said late Friday that they expect any rain to be later in the day, and the even is still on.

The Flomaton Christmas Bazaar will be held at Flomaton Hurricane Park, on Highway 31 across from Flomaton High School. The town sponsored event will feature arts and crafts, food and drink, classic cars, bounce houses and kiddy train rides. Admission is free.