Walnut Hill VFD Annual Fish Fry Is Saturday

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host their 52nd annual fish fry on Saturday.

The fish fry will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Fire Station at 7760 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School.

Plates will be $10 each with a choice of catfish fillets or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, homemade bread and cake. There will also be a drawing for door prizes beginning at 1 p.m.