Hiring Bonuses, Current Employee Bonuses And Pay Increases For Florida’s Correctional Officers

New incentives and a pay increase were for Florida’ correctional officers were announced Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Corrections.

Effective immediately, the state will offer a $3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers and a $1,000 hiring bonus for certified correctional officer applicants. At “high vacancy institutions”, including the Century Correctional Institution and Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, there is an additional $1,000 bonus.

Beginning in January, the state correctional officer starting salary will be increased 16% to $38,750.

In addition to an increase in correctional officer salary, all current state correctional officers will receive a one-time $1,500 bonus, and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 bonus this December.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the work of law enforcement, we want Florida to continue valuing our men and women of law enforcement today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “This year, we have prioritized initiatives to recruit and reward high quality officers, especially corrections officers, and these new bonuses, effective immediately, will help support public safety positions within the Florida Department of Corrections.”

The minimum age requirement for a correctional officer in Florida is 18 years of age.

For more information, visit FLDOCjobs.com.

NorthEscambia.com photo.