Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Playoff Schedule

November 19, 2021

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff schedule:

FLORIDA

1A Regional Semifinal

  • Northview (6-4) at Baker (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

5A Regional Semifinal

  • West Florida (9-1) at Baker County (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (EST)

6A  Regional Semifinal

  • Riverside (10-1) at Pine Forest (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

ALABAMA

AHSAA 3A Quarterfinals

  • T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (10-3), 7 p.m.

AISA Class AA State Championship

  • Escambia Academy (11-1) vs. Autauga (12-0), 3:30 p.m. Cramtom Bowl, Montgomery

Pictured: Northview beat Bozeman 27-21 in round one last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 