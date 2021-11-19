Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Playoff Schedule

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff schedule:

FLORIDA

1A Regional Semifinal

Northview (6-4) at Baker (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

5A Regional Semifinal

West Florida (9-1) at Baker County (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (EST)

6A Regional Semifinal

Riverside (10-1) at Pine Forest (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

ALABAMA

AHSAA 3A Quarterfinals

T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (10-3), 7 p.m.

AISA Class AA State Championship

Escambia Academy (11-1) vs. Autauga (12-0), 3:30 p.m. Cramtom Bowl, Montgomery

Pictured: Northview beat Bozeman 27-21 in round one last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.