Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Playoff Schedule
November 19, 2021
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football playoff schedule:
FLORIDA
1A Regional Semifinal
- Northview (6-4) at Baker (6-2), 7:30 p.m.
5A Regional Semifinal
- West Florida (9-1) at Baker County (9-2), 7:30 p.m. (EST)
6A Regional Semifinal
- Riverside (10-1) at Pine Forest (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
ALABAMA
AHSAA 3A Quarterfinals
- T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (10-3), 7 p.m.
AISA Class AA State Championship
- Escambia Academy (11-1) vs. Autauga (12-0), 3:30 p.m. Cramtom Bowl, Montgomery
Pictured: Northview beat Bozeman 27-21 in round one last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments