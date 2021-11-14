FDOH Escambia Closes Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site

November 14, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has closed their drive-thru testing site due to decreased demand.

The health department is still offering rapid testing by appointment at the FDOH-Escambia location at 1295 West Fairfield Drive. Appointments are available Monday- Friday from 8:30 until 4 p.m. for anyone age 2 and up, with or without symptoms.

To make an appointment, call (850) 595-6500 and choose option 6.

Rapid test results are available within 30 minutes. Call FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at (850) 595-6500 option 6.

