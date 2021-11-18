Faith-Based Pregnancy Resource Center Opens In Century

A new faith-based pregnancy resource center is now open in Century.

The Life Options Clinic provides pregnancy support, resources, and information for women and their families free of charge to anyone. The center is located in a county-owned building at 511 Church Street.

“Who we are, and what we do, is help families. That is what we do,” Life Options Clinic Executive Director Cindy Roberts said before a ribbon cutting Wednesday. .”We want to strengthen the family. We want to encourage the families so that they can come in.”

“We are a faith-based pro-life organization that everything that we present is done in love and grace and kindness, never judgment, or condemnation,” Roberts (pictured left) continued. “We are not here to force a girl to change her mind. We are here to inform her, and she’s going to make whatever choice she has to make. But if they choose to keep their baby, we come along beside them and walk with them on that journey.”

The Life Options Clinic offers pregnancy tests and ultrasounds (currently at their Milton locations but coming soon to Century). They make referrals for medical care, adoption information, housing, education, job searches and financial aid. The clinic also holds classes on topics including prenatal, nutrition, child safety, parenting, financial planning, other life skills and Bible students.

Clients that take part in the classes earn “baby bucks” that can be used in the clinic’s in-house baby store for baby and maternity clothing, toys, diapers, baby furniture and more. Baby formula and food are available without the use of “baby bucks”.

All of the Life Options Clinic services are free of charge and confidential, Roberts said.

The non-profit volunteer organization is donor supported, receiving support from numerous churches, community organizations and businesses. In addition to financial donations, the Life Options Clinic accepts donations of baby diapers and new or gently used clothing through size 2T.

The Life Options Clinic in Century is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call (850) 904-3344.

Escambia County entered into a three-year lease with Life Options Clinic for the Church Street Property at $1 per year. There is an option to renew for two additional two-year terms. Life Options must pay for routine maintenance and utilities; Escambia County will take care of major repairs to the building and systems such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical.

