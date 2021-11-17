Escambia Seeks $3.5 Million In State Funds For Community Center In Cantonment

When a veterans program was held Sunday in Cantonment, it was held outside on a basketball court.

The court was freshly pressure washed and decorated in red, white and blue at Carver Park. The skies were blue, and temperature was comfortable for most in the sun.

But the pretty weather wasn’t the real reason the Cantonment Improvement Committee held their first-ever veterans program outside. The veterans were seated on the outdoor basketball court because there is no indoor space for larger CIC programs.

However, that could change with a $3.5 million ask of the Florida Legislature. Tuesday, the Escambia County Commission voted to support Rep. Michelle Salzman in submitting the funding request on behalf of the county for a community center in Cantonment. If the state approves the $3.5 million, another $500,000 has been committed by District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry.

“I’m extremely excited to have our board support Representative Salzman’s appropriations request for a community center for the Cantonment community,” Barry said Tuesday evening. “I want to specifically thank Representative Salzman, the Cantonment Improvement Committee, and the Rotary Club of Cantonment for their continued support of my constituents, and look forward to continuing to move the Cantonment community forward.”

He said if funding is awarded the community center will be located in the Muscogee/Carver Park community.

About a year ago, the Escambia County School District agreed to make two acres of the 12.1 acre former Ransom Middle School property available for a community center, if construction on a community center begins within 7.5 years.

In 2015, Escambia County made improvements to Carver Park on Webb Street, located a short distance from the old Ransom Middle School. Those improvements include a renovated community resource center — a former school portable building that’s less than 800 square feet. he Cantonment Improvement Committee has managed the small resource center at Carver Park, faithfully holding programs and providing services in the building as space allowed until COVID-19. And they have advocated for a larger facility at the former Ransom property for years.

“The Cantonment Community Center will foster an environment that improves the overall quality of life for Cantonment community members by enhancing and increasing community building events and other activities to foster a strengthened sense of community in Cantonment,” the Florida House of Representatives appropriations request paperwork states.

The CIC would oversee programs such as financial literacy, homeownership, physical and mental health and more at the Cantonment community center, according to the application.

Pictured top and bottom inset: The current Carver Park Resource Center, a small portable school building, managed by the Cantonment Improvement Committee. Pictured top inset: A veterans program Sunday, November 14 held outside on a Carver Park basketball court. Pictured below: A portion of the 12.1 acre former Ransom Middle School property on Muscogee Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.