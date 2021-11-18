Escambia School Employees Soon To Receive $1,000 For Pandemic Work – Except Teachers And Principals

November 18, 2021

Current Escambia County School District employees that worked during the last school year will soon receive an extra $1,000 — except for classroom teachers and principals.

Teachers and principals in the Florida previously received a $1,000 bonus from the state for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Escambia County School Board has approved $1,000 for other administrative, professional, instructional and educational support personnel that worked during the 2020-2021 school year, as long as they are still employed by the district.

“The School Board Members and I are so appreciative of the hard work and dedication exhibited by district employees during this most difficult of times.  This is one of the ways we can communicate to everyone their commitment has not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for their perseverance,”  Superintendent Tim Smith stated.  “It is our goal for the District to issue these payments before the close of the 2021 calendar year.”

To receive the $1,000 initiative payment, employees must have been actively employed on or before June 2, 2021, and be currently employed at the time payment is made.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General, TOP STORIES 

 