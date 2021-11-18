Escambia School Employees Soon To Receive $1,000 For Pandemic Work – Except Teachers And Principals

Current Escambia County School District employees that worked during the last school year will soon receive an extra $1,000 — except for classroom teachers and principals.

Teachers and principals in the Florida previously received a $1,000 bonus from the state for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Escambia County School Board has approved $1,000 for other administrative, professional, instructional and educational support personnel that worked during the 2020-2021 school year, as long as they are still employed by the district.

“The School Board Members and I are so appreciative of the hard work and dedication exhibited by district employees during this most difficult of times. This is one of the ways we can communicate to everyone their commitment has not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for their perseverance,” Superintendent Tim Smith stated. “It is our goal for the District to issue these payments before the close of the 2021 calendar year.”

To receive the $1,000 initiative payment, employees must have been actively employed on or before June 2, 2021, and be currently employed at the time payment is made.