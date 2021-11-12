Century Man Charged With Battery Of His Wife And Child Abuse

A Century man has been charged with battery of his wife and child abuse.

Joshua Shane Thompson, 30, was charge with battery in a domestic violence situation and child abuse.

Thompson allegedly grabbed his wife around the throat and attempted to choke her during an argument, according to an arrest report.

He then pulled her to the ground by the hair of her head while she was holding a young child and threatened to shoot her, the report continues. The victim stated she never saw a gun.

The wife and child suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

Thompson was released from the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning on a $7,000 bond.