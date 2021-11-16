Century Hiring Town Manager, Town Clerk And Three Other Positions

The Town of Century is accepting applications for multiple positions, including a town manager and a town clerk.

Under the town’s charter, the mayor must recommend new hires to the council, which makes the final hiring decisions. Monday was the last scheduled council meeting until December 20, prompting Council President Luis Gomez to call a special meeting for November 30 to speed the hiring process.

“We’re not going into 2022 juggling employees or applicants to try to fill these jobs. When January 1 rolls in I want a great team in place,” Gomez said Monday night.

For the open job postings, click or tap here (pdf).

Applications close November 18 for a town clerk and an administrative clerk.

Applications close November 24 for multiple positions:

Town manager with a salary negotiable based upon experience. As of Monday, 10 people had applied for the town manager job.

Service worker with salary based upon experience

Wastewater or water operator or trainee with a starting salary of $15 per hour for licensed operators or $13 per hour for trainees.

Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather has notified Century that he is leaving when his contract ends December 1, saying that he has decided to fully retire. Town Clerk Kim Godwin is no longer full time, notifying the mayor that she is now going to nursing school. She cut her hours to at least 25 per week, the minimum number needed to keep her benefits. And Assistant Town Clerk Emily Easterling recently resigned.

Pictured: Monday night meeting of the Century Town Council. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.