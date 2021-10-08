Sheriff Chip Simmons, Century Mayor Ben Boutwell Talk Local Law Enforcement

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and members of his command staff sat down with Century Mayor Ben Boutwell Thursday morning.

“We talked about a larger presence of deputies in Century, speeding and working on drug issues,” Boutwell said.

Simmons told NorthEscambia.com that after the retirement of Lt. Bart Fryer, his is assigning a new lieutenant to Century and a new captain over the Century and Molino precincts.

The sheriff and his staff also took the time to hear input from local residents that were also having breakfast Thursday at the Southern Panhandle Café.

“We are looking for ways to make all of Escambia County better,” Simmons said of the meeting. “And it was a chance to have a good breakfast with good folks.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.