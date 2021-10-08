Ernest Ward Middle Student Threatened Three Other Students With Knife On Campus, ECSO Says

October 8, 2021

An Ernest Ward Middle School student is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly threatening three other students with a knife.

Findley Barlow was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one county of possession of a weapon on school property.

On Tuesday, Barlow allegedly showed a Swiss Army-type pocket knife to three students on campus before approaching them in a “threatening manner”, according Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Barlow was transported to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 