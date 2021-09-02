Two Charged With Escambia County Murder

Two Escambia County men were arrested in Mississippi Thursday for an Escambia County murder.

The evening of August 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man down call in the 10000 block of North Loop Road. That’s where they found a 33-year old male deceased with one gunshot wound, sitting in the driver’s seat of a brown Chevrolet Malibu. The engine to the car was still running.

Carlos Antione Holloway and Dewitt Charles Echols are now awaiting extradition on charges of premeditated murder.

The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Holloway in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Echols in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Both suspects are awaiting extradition back to Escambia County.

The investigation is continuing and further information has not been released.