Tropical Storm Mindy Forms Off Florida Panhandle

September 8, 2021

1

Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. Mindy is forecast to move inland over the Florida Big Bend late tonight.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River and do not include Escambia or Santa Rosa counties. Mindy is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

Locally, there is an increased risk of rip currents.

There are no wind threats locally, but there is a chance of rain for Wednesday night.

The latest information is in the graphics on this page.

Written by William Reynolds 

 