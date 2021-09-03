Molino Tom Thumb Closed Due To Staffing Issues, Set To Reopen With Limited Weekend Hours

September 3, 2021

Customers were greeted with closure signs Thursday at the Molino Tom Thumb, and the store remained closed Friday. But company officials said the store is expected to reopen Saturday with limited weekend hours.

“It’s simply a staffing issue,” Sean Hennessey, a spokesperson for Tom Thumb, told NorthEscambia.com on Friday.

Hennessey said the store at Highway 29 and Highway 97 will reopen will revised hours of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will return to normal operating hours on Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

5 Responses to “Molino Tom Thumb Closed Due To Staffing Issues, Set To Reopen With Limited Weekend Hours”

  1. Donald W Cooper on September 3rd, 2021 3:00 pm

    I have always been very satisfied with that store. Sorry some of you have had bad experiences there. Hope things get back to normal soon.

  2. Curious George on September 3rd, 2021 2:34 pm

    So when/what happened to that new gas station that was coming up next to the Tom Thumb? William can you find out any information?

  3. CW on September 3rd, 2021 2:20 pm

    Well on the bright side, there will probably be less chance of an accident at that intersection.

  4. JustWondering on September 3rd, 2021 1:39 pm

    Just asked about the place that was supposed to open across the street?

  5. Molino resident on September 3rd, 2021 1:02 pm

    Tom Thumb is a joke. Place is disgusting, rude employees, and never has gas. They really need to close this place down and open a different one. Tom Thumb sucks I will not go back!





Have a comment on this story?

