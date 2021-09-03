Molino Tom Thumb Closed Due To Staffing Issues, Set To Reopen With Limited Weekend Hours

Customers were greeted with closure signs Thursday at the Molino Tom Thumb, and the store remained closed Friday. But company officials said the store is expected to reopen Saturday with limited weekend hours.

“It’s simply a staffing issue,” Sean Hennessey, a spokesperson for Tom Thumb, told NorthEscambia.com on Friday.

Hennessey said the store at Highway 29 and Highway 97 will reopen will revised hours of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will return to normal operating hours on Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.