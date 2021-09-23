High School Football Begins Early This Week With Two 1A Games Tonight

September 23, 2021

High school football gets underway Thursday night in the North Escambia area with two 1A schools on the gridiron. Northview will travel to Baker, and Jay will host Holmes County Thursday night.

Here’s the complete schedule for Thursday and Friday:

FLORIDA

  • Northview at Baker (Thursday)
  • Holmes County at Jay (Thursday)
  • Tate at Escambia
  • Washington at West Florida
  • Catholic at Pine Forest
  • Gulf Breeze at Pace
  • Leon at Navarre
  • Pensacola High (bye week)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia County at Monroe County
  • Tuscaloosa Academy at Escambia Academy
  • UMS Wright at T.R. Miller
  • New Brockton at W.S. Neal
  • Flomaton (bye week)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

