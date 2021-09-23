High School Football Begins Early This Week With Two 1A Games Tonight

High school football gets underway Thursday night in the North Escambia area with two 1A schools on the gridiron. Northview will travel to Baker, and Jay will host Holmes County Thursday night.

Here’s the complete schedule for Thursday and Friday:

FLORIDA

Northview at Baker (Thursday)

Holmes County at Jay (Thursday)

Tate at Escambia

Washington at West Florida

Catholic at Pine Forest

Gulf Breeze at Pace

Leon at Navarre

Pensacola High (bye week)

ALABAMA

Escambia County at Monroe County

Tuscaloosa Academy at Escambia Academy

UMS Wright at T.R. Miller

New Brockton at W.S. Neal

Flomaton (bye week)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.