Fire Fry, Bake Sale Saturday At Berrydale Fire Department

The Berrydale Fire Department in northern Santa Rosa County will hold a fish fry and bake sale Saturday.

Fish plates will be $8 each with mullet, coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies, and unlimited sweet tea or water. Desserts will be available in individuals serving or to take home.

There will be life music from The Southern Rose Band.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Berrydale Fire Department is at 13000 North Highway 87, near the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 87 east of Jay.