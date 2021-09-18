Escambia School Board Rejects Mask Mandate Discussion

The Escambia County School Board on Friday rejected the idea of future discussion of a mask mandate for the county’s schools.

At a workshop meeting, several members of the public discussed the desire for mandatory masking, prompting the board discussion.

“I have had several conversations with Dr. Smith over the summer, so he can verify that I have not been happy,” board member Patty Hightower said. “I told him I was ready to go after the governor.”

Hightower said she was in favor of a discussing masks at a future school board meeting, but she wanted to make sure the public had proper notice that it would be on an agenda to give people on all sides of the issue a chance to weigh in. She asked the board if there was any support for a special meeting.

“As a parent, as a human being, I tend to agree with your side of the story,” board member Laura Edler told those speaking that supported masks at Friday’s meeting. “But if the other side comes also, I will do that same assessment. I believe as a board member, I’m in a Catch-22. If I favor with you all, I’m wrong. If I favor with the other group who doesn’t want masks, I’m wrong.”

“But I can tell you, your message was not overlooked,” added Edler. “I can’t tell you about the rest of the board members, but you got to my heart.”

“I’m also not in support of a mandatory mask mandate of any kind, I’ll put that out there right now. I don’t see why we need to meet on it,” board member Kevin Adams said. “My vote would be against any kind of mandatory mask mandate.”

“Somewhere along the line, we’ve got to get back to our business educating our children,” Adams said.

“My personal preference is to tell people wear a mask, but I cannot, and I will not, mandate that somebody does something,” board member Paul Fetsko said. “I will wear a mask, but I am not going to vote to make somebody wear a mask.

“I believe that parents that believe children should be wearing masks can convince them to wear masks, and they should, “said board member Bill Slayton. “If you believe your child should wear a mask, tell them to wear the mask. Don’t come tell us (the school board) to tell them. I fell like you are copping out to make us force a mask mandate. I’m sorry, I cannot support that.”

The board never took a formal vote, with Slayton saying it was obvious the board was not in favor of mandating masks, asking Smith for any comments.

“No, it’s up to you. That you for the discussion” Smith told the board. “That gives me clarity.”

As of Friday night, the Escambia district reported 216 students and 41 staff positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, and an additional 691 students in quarantine.

Pictured: Escambia County School Board members Bill Slayton (top), Laura Edler (middle inset) an Paul Fetsko (below) during a board workshop on Friday. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.